Dubuque officials: IBM client center to close by end of year

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Officials in Dubuque have been informed that the IBM Client Innovation Center will close within four months, taking nearly 350 jobs with it.

An IBM official called the Greater Dubuque Development Corp. on Wednesday morning to inform the office that the IBM facility will close by November, the development group's CEO Rick Dickinson told the Telegraph Herald. Employees at the IBM Dubuque facility would have the opportunity to relocate to an IBM facility in Columbia, Missouri, Dickinson said.

IBM Dubuque site manager Andrew Sherman did not immediately return a phone message left Wednesday by the Associated Press.

IBM opened the facility shortly after announcing plans to do so in 2009. It employed 1,300 by September 2011, but that number has regularly declined since, to its current 344 employees.