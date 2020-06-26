Dry conditions prompt water restrictions

A view of the North Stamford Reservoir, photographed on June 23, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. Abnormally dry conditions in half the state could signal a drought if the hot weather persists.

With “moderate drought” to “abnormally dry” conditions around Connecticut, ongoing high temperatures and no significant rainfall forecast, Aquarion Water Company — which provides water to more than 8,000 residential and commercial customers in Ridgefield — is asking people to reduce non-essential water use.

“Aquarion is advising customers to reduce their water use,” said Donald Morrissey, Aquarion President. “It is important for all of our customers to assist in this effort, to ensure towns have adequate water for fire protection and other vital needs.”

Aquarion’s June 26 announcement said: “Large portions of Connecticut are currently experiencing conditions ranging from ‘abnormally dry’ to ‘moderate drought’ due to an extended dry spell, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA),”

“As a result of dry conditions, Aquarion is experiencing near-record water demands throughout its service area and has hit its first drought trigger in Southwest Fairfield County,” the company said.

Customers may be experiencing temporary low water pressure and possible water discoloration due to the high demand, the company said — predicting that the issues will “resolve themselves” as water usage returns to more normal levels.

Aquarion is limiting lawn-watering in six towns — not including Ridgefield — with a “mandatory, twice-weekly irrigation schedule.” The towns subject to the irrigation schedule are Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan, Newtown, Stamford and Westport.

Customers in those six towns are being asked to reduce water usage by 20 percent to lessen the potential for stricter restrictions this summer.

To use water more efficiently, Aquarion offers customers 10 tips:

Five ways to conserve water outdoors

Adjust lawn mowers to a higher setting — a taller lawn provides shade to the roots and helps retain soil moisture, so lawns require less water.

Reduce sprinkler settings to two days per week. The grass roots will grow deeper, making grass more drought tolerant.

Adjust sprinklers so that they're watering only lawns and gardens — not nearby streets or sidewalks.

Turn off sprinkler systems and use hand watering or drip irrigation for shrubs and flowers.

Inspect irrigation systems for leaks, broken lines or blockages in the lines. A well-maintained system will save money, water, and time.

Five ways to conserve water indoors:

Turn off the water while lathering up, shaving, or brushing teeth.

Minimize frequency of baths and the amount of water used in each bath. Trim one minute off the length of showers.

Wash only full loads in the dishwasher and washing machine.

Hand wash dishes in a pan or the sink, not under continuous running water.

Reuse dehumidifier water or use a bucket to capture shower and bath water while you wait for it to warm up; then use the water to water your plants.

Aquarion also encourages customers that live outside of the six towns that are subject to a mandatory lawn-watering schedule to voluntarily follow the schedule as an easy way to conserve water.

The schedule is based on even-or-odd street numbers. People with addresses ending in an even number — 0,2,4,6,8 — are asked to water lawns only on Sunday and Wednesday nights, from 12:01 a.m.( a minute after midnight) to 10 a.m., or from 6 p.m. to midnight.

People with addresses sending in odd numbers — 1,3,5,7,9 — are asked to limit lawn watering Saturdays and Tuesdays, either 12:01 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. to midnight.

People who do not have street address numbers are asked to follow the same schedule as those with even-numbered addresses.

More water conservation tips are available at www.aquarionwater.com/conserve.

Aquarion Water Company is the public water supply company for more than 625,000 people in 52 cities and towns throughout Connecticut, and also serves customers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. It is the largest investor-owned water utility in New England and among the seven largest in the U.S.

Based in Bridgeport, Conn., the company has been in the public water supply business since 1857. Aquarion Water Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eversource.