Drivers still seeing lower gas prices in NJ, around nation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Drivers are still seeing a decline in prices at the pump in New Jersey and around the nation amid lower demand and higher gasoline stocks.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.55, a penny lower than a week ago. Drivers were paying $2.45 a gallon at this time a year ago.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.56, down 2 cents from last week. Last year at this time, motorists were paying $2.39 a gallon.

Analysts say gasoline stocks are expected to grow, barring any significant jump in crude oil prices, and that should drive gas prices even cheaper through the end of the year.