Driver veered around bus, hit boy and took off, police say

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities are looking for a motorist who took off after driving around a stopped school bus and hitting a 9-year-old boy.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the collision broke the ankle of Dylan Jackson, a fourth-grader at Kipp Victory Academy, a charter school. His mother, Rose Jackson, says Dylan underwent surgery Thursday night and will need another one to put pins in his ankle to stabilize it. She says she's angry that the driver was so impatient.

Police say the boy had just gotten off the bus when he was struck by a black Pontiac. Police had no description of the driver and didn't provide any more details on the car. Police said the bus driver had used the proper signals to warn cars to lawfully stop.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com