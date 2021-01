RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A man was shot and killed Saturday during a traffic stop after authorities say he led troopers on a chase, displayed a firearm and refused troopers' verbal commands, the Virginia State Police said.

A Virginia State Police news release said that a trooper spotted the man’s car going 98 mph (158 kph) in a 65 mph (104 kph) zone on Interstate 64 in Henrico County northwest of Richmond.