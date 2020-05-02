Driver killed in wrong-way crash on Indiana interstate

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (AP) — A 72-year-old Indianapolis man has been killed after driving the wrong way and into the path of a semi-trailer.

John Slack was westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 about 6 a.m. Saturday in Clay County when his BMW struck the truck, according to Indiana State Police.

The truck’s 21-year-old driver was in the interstate’s passing lane alongside another semi-trailer and was unable to avoid the BMW.

Slack was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The truck’s driver and an occupant in his truck were not hurt.

Clay County is southwest of Indianapolis.