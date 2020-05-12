Drive-thru Wichita testing site doesn't require symptoms

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A new drive-thru site in Wichita that tests for the new coronavirus without requiring participants to to have symptoms is drawing heavy interest.

The site drew lines of cars and dozens of people seeking testing on its first day of operation on Monday, Wichita television station KSN reported. The testing offered by HealthCore Clinic is free with no questions asked. Other Wichita testing clinics require people to have symptoms before they can be tested.

HealthCore Clinic is working with Wichita State University, Quest Diagnostics and the Sedgwick County Health Department to provide the free testing.

“We don’t want anyone to be left behind,” said Teresa Lovelady, president and CEO of Healthcare Clinic.

Health experts have noted that many people who have tested positive for the virus showed no symptoms. The testing is available through the month of May and while testing supplies last.