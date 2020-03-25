Drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic opens in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A drive-thru clinic has opened in Lincoln where one person in each vehicle can be tested for influenza, respiratory illnesses and COVID-19.

The testing organized by Bryan Health opened Tuesday and will run from 2 to 6 p.m. daily at Bryan LifePointe, a health care campus near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road. People seeking the tests must have referrals from their doctors or through Bryan's EZVisit telehealth service, officials said.

Flu and respiratory test results should be available in 24 hours, while COVID-19 results will take two to three days.

Bryan Health officials said they think the drive-thru can handle about 60 people during each four-hour testing window.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Three Lancaster County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said.

