Drive-in movies are back

While Ridgefield doesn't have a permanent drive-in movie theater, Billy Craig, owner of Craig's Fine Jewelry, has found a way to create a temporary one.

While Ridgefield doesn’t have a permanent drive-in movie theater, Billy Craig, owner of Craig’s Fine Jewelry, has found a way to create a temporary one. Working with The Ridgefield Playhouse, the Town of Ridgefield will be presenting free Saturday night Drive-In Movies at the Ridgefield High School starting at 9 p.m. every Saturday night throughout the month of June, beginning June 6.

“Finding a screen large enough that wasn’t too expensive was a challenge,” said Craig. “But we found one. With The Ridgefield Playhouse procuring the films for us, we were able to come up with a short series for each Saturday night in June.”

Andrew Kolaski, from A Plus Audio will provide the projector and set up the audio for the town screenings, which will be heard in your car through a radio station. All cars will be socially distanced by pulling into every other spot.

The first film will be “Legally Blonde” on June 6 (sponsored by Fairfield County Bank), a nod to the Ridgefield High School students who were not able to put on their final show this year. “Dirty Dancing” will be on June 13, (sponsored by the Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance) , followed by “Grease” on June 20, (sponsored by The Ridgefield Playhouse) as the kick off to Make Music Day and will feature downloadable lyrics for a sing-a-long. Then, “Field of Dreams” on June 27 (sponsored by Downtown Ridgefield Member Merchants) will wrap up the short series.

“If all goes well and people are enjoying it, perhaps we will be able to get more fun films that are family-friendly and great summer movies,” said Allison Stockel, executive director of The Ridgefield Playhouse. Craig hopes that use of the screen will go beyond just the drive-in movie concept and is making it available to other arts organizations who can use it in other ways, such as drive-in concerts or shows.

Per the Governors Executive order, all moviegoers must stay in their cars as any outdoor event with people gathering together outside is permissible for 50 people or less. “Because patrons will be in their cars, we can have 100 vehicles or more,” said Craig. “And, with the movies not starting until 9 p.m. we want people to go to the restaurants, or order take out to eat in their car as they watch the movie, but most of all we want this to be a great experience for our community.”

All of the films are free and will be on a first-come, first-served basis with the “drive-in” lot; please use the entrance off of Route 116, opening at 8 p.m. Although this is town run event, more information can be found on The Ridgefield Playhouse website at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.