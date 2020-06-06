Drive-in movies, Saturdays through June, start tonight at Ridgeield High School

Drive-in movie tonight! Really, at Ridgefield High School at 9 p.m. “Legally Bonde” is showing. And it’s free.

It’s part of a new series of free movies every Saturday night throughout the month of June in the RHS parking lot off North Salem Road. Cars will be socially distanced by pulling into every other spot.

Billy Craig, owner of Craig’s Fine Jewelry, worked with the Ridgefield Playhouse and the Town of Ridgefield to organize the month of free drive-in movies at the high school, starting June 6.

“Finding a screen large enough that wasn’t too expensive was a challenge,” said Craig. “But we found one. With the Ridgefield Playhouse procuring the films for us, we were able to come up with a short series for each Saturday night in June.”

Andrew Kolaski from A Plus Audio will provide the projector and set up the audio for the town screenings, which people will heard in thier cars through a radio station.

The showing of “Legally Blonde” on June 6 (sponsored by Fairfield County Bank), recognizes that Ridgefield High School students had planned to present the musical but weren’t able to put on their show.

“Dirty Dancing” is planned on June 13, sponsored by the Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance.

“Grease” will show June 20, sponsored by the Ridgefield Playhouse as the kick-off to Make Music Day — and it will feature downloadable lyrics for a sing-a-long.

“Field of Dreams” on June 27, sponsored by Downtown Ridgefield member merchants.

“If all goes well and people are enjoying it, perhaps we will be able to get more fun films that are family-friendly and great summer movies,” said Allison Stockel, executive director of the Ridgefield Playhouse.

Craig hopes the screen that was acquired will be of use beyond the drive-in movies, and is offering it for use by other arts organizations.

To remain in keeping with the governor’s executive orders all moviegoers must stay in their cars, as any outdoor event with people gathering together outside is limited to 50 people. “Because patrons will be in their cars, we can have 100 vehicles or more,” said Craig. “And, with the movies not starting until 9 p.m. we want people to go to the restaurants, or order take out to eat in their car as they watch the movie, but most of all we want this to be a great experience for our community.”

All the movie showings are free and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. To reach the “drive-in” lot use the entrance off North Salem Road, Route 116, starting at 8 p.m. More information can be found on the Playhouse website at ridgefieldplayhouse.org.