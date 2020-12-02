Dr. on Ridgefield COVID task force ‘worried’

Dr. Maher Madhoun is worried.

An infectious disease specialist at Stamford Hospital, Madhoun provides medical expertise and leads the medical analysis for the town’s COVID-19 Task Force, helping drive Ridgefield’s approach to both decision-making and public information efforts in the pandemic.

“We have been seeing a significant uptick in cases both in the outpatient setting and in the hospital setting,” Madhoun said.

“We have seen both younger and older patients become ill from COVID-19,” he said.

Since the pandemic start Ridgefield has had 442 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 58 probable cases, according to the State Department of Public Health listings on Dec. 1. The state counted 39 “confirmed deaths” in Ridgefield due to COVID-19 and another 10 deaths with COVID the “probable” cause.

Statewide, the Department of Public Health listed 111,025 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7,729 probable cases from the start of the pandemic through Nov. 30. Statewide there had been 4,045 confirmed deaths due to the disease and 995 deaths where COVID-19 was the “probable” cause.

And there have been 1,152 hospitalizations.

“Seeing what is happening in lower Fairfield County is similar to what we are now seeing in Ridgefield, which is an increase in cases throughout all age groups.”

The town faces major challenges, he said, with both health and economic issues to be grappled with.

“It is imperative that we protect the most vulnerable members of society here in our community, those who are older in age and those who have multiple comorbidities like diabetes and hypertension,” Dr. Madhoun said.

“I think the other biggest challenge is ensuring COVID is contained as much as possible to ensure businesses can thrive throughout town and in the state, avoiding any potential future lockdown and preventing the local hospitals from getting overwhelmed with sick patients requiring ICU beds.”

In addition to being an infectious disease physician, Madhoun is a hospitalist director at Stamford Health and the medical director of the Intermediate Care Unit at the hospital.

“I became interested in helping the town given the rise in COVID-19 throughout the state and my commitment to the community,” he said. Dr. Madhoun was and is involved in hospital operations related to COVID and was eager to provide his knowledge to the community and help out with any logistically issues or questions.

Madhoun has lived in Ridgefield since 2012. He and his wife, Caitllin, have three children who are 8, 7 and 3 years old: Jayden, Landon and Nora Madhoun. Caitlin also works in health care and is an RN at Stamford Hospital, where they met. Caitlin also works the frontlines in the hospital and is involved in the community.

“We both are committed in helping others in away possible,” Madhoun said.