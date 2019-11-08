Dr. Stacey Gross to retire at end of school year

Dr. Stacey Gross has announced that she will retire from her position as principal of Ridgefield High School.

An email was sent to all RHS parents on Thursday, Nov. 7.

“This afternoon Dr. Stacey Gross, Ridgefield High School principal, announced her retirement from Ridgefield Public Schools effective June 30, 2020,” said Superintendent Dr. JeanAnn Paddyfote in the email. “Dr. Gross joined the school district in July 2012 as principal of RHS. During her tenure, Ridgefield High School has been consistently ranked in the top five high schools in Connecticut by US News and World Report.”

In 2018, Dr. Gross was named the Connecticut PTA Principal of the Year.

“Her visionary leadership and strong connections with students, staff, parents and Ridgefield community will be her legacy to Ridgefield High School,” Dr. Paddyfote said. “... Please join in congratulating Dr. Gross on her upcoming retirement from Ridgefield Public Schools. As a district we are thankful to Dr. Gross and her steadfast leadership and we wish her well in retirement.”