Dozens of inmates test positive for virus at WVa prison

MOUNT OLIVE, W.Va. (AP) — Dozens of inmates at a West Virginia prison have tested positive for the new coronavirus, health officials said.

According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources' website, 138 inmates at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex were confirmed as having the virus while 187 tests at the prison are pending.

A second round of tests was held at the maximum-security prison in Fayette County last week.

Earlier in August several inmates and staff in a prison housing unit tested positive for the virus, Gov. Jim Justice had said.

The virus usually results in only mild to moderate symptoms, but is particularly dangerous for the elderly and people with other health problems.

