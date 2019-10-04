Doyle Coffin Architecture honored for commitment to the arts

Doyle Coffin Architecture was honored for exceptional commitment to the arts by Amy Webb Arts and Business Partnership Awards presented by Americans for the Arts on Oct. 3 at the Central Park Boathouse in New York City.

Americans for the Arts, headquartered in Washington, DC is the nation’s leading nonprofit organization for advancing the arts and arts education in America.

Doyle Coffin Architecture (DCA) is a second-generation architectural firm located in Ridgefield, Connecticut, dedicated to excellence in architectural design, sustainable design, and their surrounding communities.

Architects Peter Coffin and John Doyle of Doyle Coffin Architecture at the black-tie gala Thursday night.

Given that the fields of architecture and the arts are kindred spirits in design, creativity, and thoughtfulness, supporting the arts comes as second nature to Doyle Coffin Architecture.

For more than 20 years, DCA has been involved in building projects that benefit their local cultural institutions.

They contribute pro-bono work, serve as members of a building committees, and provide expertise with attention to historic aesthetic and context. They are relentlessly committed to helping cultural organizations achieve their mission through thoughtfully designed and maintained spaces.

In his remarks before the 150 attending the event, Peter Coffin noted Doyle Coffin Architecture is proud to support the arts, not only through donations and offering pro-bono design services, but also by integrating artwork in our designs.

“We believe it is critical to show strong community support for art and cultural institutions as they represent the community’s broad commitment to the pursuit of knowledge, a fundamental element to the furthering of human intellectual growth,” Coffin said. “The Prospector Theater project in Ridgefield, Connecticut opened our eyes to the power of art in architecture as an opportunity to enhance personal experiences and to enliven a community through art.”

To reach the firm contact Peter T. Coffin at 203-431-6001 x105 or by email at ptc@doylecoffinarchitecture.com.