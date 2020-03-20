Doors closed, thrift shop reaches 94 nonprofits

Ridgefield Thrift Shop volunteer Marilyn Maneri; Ridgefield Fire Chief Jerry Myers and RTS volunteer Mary Coleman hold a grant check for the Ridgefield Fire Department. Ridgefield Thrift Shop volunteer Marilyn Maneri; Ridgefield Fire Chief Jerry Myers and RTS volunteer Mary Coleman hold a grant check for the Ridgefield Fire Department. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Doors closed, thrift shop reaches 94 nonprofits 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

Our doors are closed and the store is empty, but even as the world is changing around us, we will keep on giving back to the community that has been so very good to us.

Thanks to the very generous donations from our patrons, and our very loyal customers who have helped to make our store a shopping destination, the Ridgefield Thrift Shop is able to donate $750,000 to 94 different local nonprofits this year. It’s what we work toward all year, and we were eager to share the news with the community.

Yet even as our members began the happy job of distributing the checks to these nonprofits, our day-to-day realities were shifting. The news kept coming, and the situation kept evolving. It quickly became apparent that the money we were distributing to these very deserving organizations was going to be needed now more than ever before.

We are more than individuals in our town; We are part of a larger support group, and we need to look out for each other in times of need. It is time for us to pull together and remember that we are a community of neighbors, friends and family. This is one of the principles that has always guided the thrift shop, and continues to be important today more than ever. While the shop remains currently closed, know that as soon as we are able to reopen our doors, we will once again work together with our donors and patrons to support this wonderful neighborhood we live in.

Diana Arfine