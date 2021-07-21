'Don't take down the dam': Some Ridgefield residents oppose Norwalk River watershed plan Alyssa Seidman July 21, 2021 Updated: July 21, 2021 7:25 p.m.
The Great Swamp Dam is located near Fox Hill Condominiums on Danbury Road in Ridgefield’s Norwalk River watershed. It was constructed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in the late 1970s as a flood-control measure.
At the meeting, NRCS representatives explained that the purpose for decommissioning is to make the dam compliant with federal regulations.
Roughly 40 stakeholders attended the meeting at the Ridgefield Recreation Center, which lies just downstream from the dam. State Sen. Will Haskell also offered comments to NRCS representatives.
RIDGEFIELD — A number of Ridgefield residents spoke at a public meeting on Tuesday night to oppose the potential decommissioning of the Great Swamp Dam near Fox Hill Condominiums on Danbury Road.
Representatives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service shared plan details with roughly 40 stakeholders at the Ridgefield Recreation Center, which lies just downstream from the dam.