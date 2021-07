RIDGEFIELD — Members of the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission are looking to delegate the decision regarding retail marijuana establishments onto the Board of Selectmen.

In a preliminary discussion Tuesday night, the commission moved to bring forth the question of a 12-month moratorium on growing, distributing and selling marijuana in town at a public hearing on Sept. 14. Members voted ‘yes’ to the hearing in an 8-1 vote; member Joseph Dowdell opposed the motion.

At the beginning of the discussion, Town Planner Karen Martin laid out four options. The commission could either allow cannabis establishments and write regulations for it; prohibit marijuana establishments and draft a ban for them; impose a temporary moratorium buying them time to do further research; or take no action at all.

Ridgefield implemented a similar moratorium in 2013 when regulating medical marijuana, but medical dispensaries were later banned from the town.

Commission member John Katz was adamant that the ultimate decision should not be made by planning and zoning. He urged his fellow members to put the responsibility “in the lap” of the Board of Selectmen and “abandon” their “consideration of a regulation pro or con” over the issue.

“We need to get it off the planning and zoning commission’s table because it doesn’t bloody belong there,” he said. “We should back away from this damn thing. We can only lose doing this.”

And fellow members concurred. Many agreed with Katz’s notion that it was “inappropriate” for the commission to erect a regulation. However, the law legalizing pot retail in Connecticut specifically gives planning and zoning bodies authority over the rollout in their respective towns. There’s also a carve-out in the law that would allow these commissions to ban retail sales in their municipalities altogether.

Ben Nneji said it was important for the commission to find out what the people of Ridgefield think. He explained that although he knows firsthand how marijuana negatively affected his younger brother and might oppose it, a town doesn’t run on personal experience. The idea ultimately led members to favor the moratorium option.

Under a 12-month moratorium, the commission would be able to allot itself and the Board of Selectmen more time to do research and gauge how the public feels about the retail sale of weed locally, which they suggested doing via a non-binding referendum question in November or the spring.

Per the law, retail sales will not start until late 2022. But that doesn’t mean a retailer couldn’t start the process now and submit an establishment application to a zoning department. A moratorium would place a temporary ban on cannabis retail, and the commission would not receive or approve any related applications for the duration of the moratorium if it prevailed.

Despite most of the commission hopping on board with the aim for a moratorium, member Joseph Dowdell felt otherwise. He recommended the commission take no action and treat incoming applications as they would any other retail establishment. But his opinion was in the minority.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi and several other town officials spoke at the meeting to express their thoughts on the matter. Marconi made good on his word and “personally” asked the commission to prohibit pot retail sales locally.

He also said that during a recent board meeting, a majority of the selectmen expressed discomfort with and opposition to having any retail establishments in town as they were concerned about the “greater proliferation” of weed throughout the community.

And while a letter entered into the meeting from Health Department Director Ed Briggs added to the opposition, citing marijuana’s effect on one’s memory and mental health, Tony Phillips, the town’s social services director, made a different point.

“The horses have left the barn on this issue,” he said, alluding to the idea that people are using cannabis in Ridgefield regardless and that perhaps they should harness the accompanying tax benefit and potentially put it toward addiction prevention efforts. Under the law’s statutes, a town could benefit from a 3 percent sales tax on marijuana sales if it permitted a retail facility within its borders.

But if it didn’t and local consumers opted to go to a dispensary in a nearby town or have their cannabis delivered, other entities would absorb that tax perk.

Geoffrey Morris, chairman of the Economic and Community Development Commission, said it is something his office should be involved in. His hope is that the town will foster an “open and honest” debate about what retail legalization could mean for Ridgefield.