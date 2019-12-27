Document: Mason City schools settlement more than $170,000

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — Newly released documents show that Mason City Schools settled a gender discrimination lawsuit filed by a former official for more $170,000.

The district issued its former human resources director Jodie Anderson $31,500 in wage differential payment and $73,500 for damages, the Globe-Gazette reported. Another $70,000 was issued to cover court and attorneys' fees. The district denies any wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

Anderson filed the lawsuit in July 2018, alleging that men employed by the district were being paid more than women for the same categories of work when she examined salary structures in 2015.

The settlement was announced Monday, ahead of a trial that had been scheduled to begin Jan. 7, but the officials did not disclose the amount of the settlement. The amount was disclosed Friday in documents obtained by the non-profit Iowa Freedom of Information Council under state freedom of information laws.

Anderson's lawsuit had said that despite receiving "outstanding reviews and received compliments" for her job performance, Anderson's wage was frozen at $87,550.

The school district argued in a response that Anderson received more than $7,500 in excess pay without board approval, confirmed by a state re-audit.