Doctors urge vaccines, masks to slow COVID surge in Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — As cases of COVID-19 and related hospitalizations increase in Montana, medical leaders on Thursday asked residents to take actions to prevent the spread of the respiratory virus and help avoid the impacts on health care systems and schools seen in other states.
“We see what’s happening in other portions of the U.S.,” said Dr. Pamela Cutler, president of the Montana Medical Association, referring to overwhelmed health care systems in Mississippi and Louisiana and school closures in Texas and Kentucky due to COVID-19 outbreaks.