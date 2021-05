TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New York doctor who illegally distributed painkillers and solicited sexual favors from some younger patients in exchange for opioid prescriptions has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison, federal prosecutors in New Jersey announced Thursday.

Joseph Santiamo, 65, of Staten Island, had pleaded guilty last December to conspiracy to distribute oxycodone. He received a 57-month prison term and will have to serve three years of supervised release once he's freed.