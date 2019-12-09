Divorcing couple found dead miles apart in St. Louis area

WILDWOOD, Mo. (AP) — A woman who had filed for divorce was found dead in the parking lot outside her suburban St. Louis apartment shortly before her husband's body was found about 7 miles (11.27 kilometers) away after a fire at their former home, authorities say.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police say the deaths of Bobette Everhart-Boal and Michael Boal, both 59, are related and that there is “no additional danger to the public.”

Police found Everhart-Boal's body while responding to a call for shots fired at 12:45 a.m. Sunday in Chesterfield. The fire was reported a short time later in Wildwood. After it was extinguished, firefighters found Boal's body.

Chesterfield police Lt. Christopher Connelly said that were some “domestic issues” between the couple, and they had not been living together.

Everhart-Boal filed for divorce in August, writing in her filing that the couple had been residing in the same home but “living separate lives” since November 2018. A hearing in their divorce was scheduled for Thursday.

Everhart-Boal's LinkedIn page showed that she was working as a strategic development manager for a commercial furniture and interior design company. The divorce filing said Boal wasn't working.

Neighbor Brian Long said the couple has two adult children.