Divide at UN over naming Russia aid resolution for Ukraine EDITH M. LEDERER, Associated Press March 21, 2022 Updated: March 21, 2022 8:04 p.m.
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — France and Mexico are pressing U.N. members to mention Russia's invasion in a resolution on the worsening hmanitarian situation in Ukraine. But South Africa is arguing against that approach, saying that inserting political issues may block consensus on helping civilians.
A French-Mexican draft resolution expected to be voted on later this week in the 193-nation U.N. General Assembly reiterates the world body’s March 2 demand for Russia to stop its military offensive in Ukraine and withdraw all its troops. It also demands the protection of all civilians and infrastructure indispensable to their survival.
