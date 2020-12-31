Disinfecting robot is Ridgefield partners' COVID solution

2
To tackle the challenges the COVID-19 Pandemic presents to businesses and other large institutions — cleaning, disinfecting, killing viruses with efficiency and thoroughness — three Ridgefielders offer a solution: Robots equipped with ultraviolet light.
Bill Butler, Rhys Moore and Michael Walker, Ridgefielders who were already partners in a business offering energy efficiency solutions — LED Funding LLC — launched SmartGuardUV in 2020 as a response to the problems the coronavirus and COVID-19 pandemic presented to their customers in retail, grocery and commercial real estate fields.