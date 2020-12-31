Disinfecting robot is Ridgefield partners' COVID solution

To tackle the challenges the COVID-19 Pandemic presents to businesses and other large institutions — cleaning, disinfecting, killing viruses with efficiency and thoroughness — three Ridgefielders offer a solution: Robots equipped with ultraviolet light.

Bill Butler, Rhys Moore and Michael Walker, Ridgefielders who were already partners in a business offering energy efficiency solutions — LED Funding LLC — launched SmartGuardUV in 2020 as a response to the problems the coronavirus and COVID-19 pandemic presented to their customers in retail, grocery and commercial real estate fields.

Their headline product is an autonomous mobile robot mounted with ultraviolet-C light guns and directed by sophisticated mapping software, so it can be programed to make its disinfecting rounds of whatever space needs regular cleaning and disinfecting. They call it “Smarty.”

“The UVC light has an effective kill rate of 99.9 percent,” said Rhys Moore. “We have these robots deployed in hotels, convention centers, larger retail centers, grocery stores and schools.”

Ultraviolet disinfection is a long-established technology used in environments such as hospitals.

“UVC disinfecting technology has been used medically for 100-plus years,” Moore said, “but the genius of this concept is to propel the light over large square footages, effectively killing all pathogens and doing it at low cost.”

Their Smarty autonomous mobile robots are at work performing disinfection duties in environments as diverse as Omni Hotels, HCA Healthcare hospitals, Virginia Commonwealth University, the Staples Center basketball arena, the Atlanta Falcons’ football stadium, and an 800-store retail chain, Moore said.

Sports dads

The three partners are longtime friends.

“The three of us have known each other for 15-plus years. We all met at one youth sports event or another,” said Bill Butler. “All of our boys grew up together playing baseball, football, hockey and lacrosse in the Ridgefield system.”

They got into the UV disinfection business once they saw their lighting system clients — from grocery stores to hotels — struggling to deal with COVID-19. They now offer three products.

“Our experience in the energy efficiency business led us to UVC disinfecting lighting solutions as a way to help our clients find a solution to employee and customer safety and security in the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Butler said.

The solutions — fully automated UV robots, UV lockers and the disinfecting cart wash — all evolved as the team conceived solutions to what was literally a huge problem.

“We started with the robot to address large square footage needs — schools, hotels, convention centers, grocery stores — and then found needs in disinfecting shopping carts, apparel, handheld electronics, school supplies, and on and on,” Butler said.

“Each piece of equipment we have in the market addresses specific needs in a cross section of businesses and institutions.”

The start

“SmartGuardUV started in 2020 with a group of engineers seeking a new technological approach to combating the COVID-19 pandemic,” Moore said.

Their research led them to combine the disinfection power of medical grade UVC light engines with Industrial fully autonomous robots, and guided by computer mapping software.

“The light engines shine and disinfect every surface on its appointed route,” Moore said.

“The robot was actually the brainchild of the engineering team in Atlanta that manages and executes our LED retrofits,” Butler added. “That group is led by John David Thompson.”

He took his design concept to companies that were already doing things like medical lighting and robotics.

To be attractive to customers, the technology has to make business sense.

“Part of the strategy was to provide the equipment and technology as a low cost alternative to traditional disinfecting and cleaning services,” Moore said.

“... To that end we have a very attractive leasing and full service program, called SmartLease, which effectively brings the cost of disinfecting a 35,000-square-foot facility for less than $100 per day.”

Adding clients

They keep marketing to new clients.

“... We received an order from one of the largest hospital networks in the U.S. with 186 hospitals,” Bill Butler said just before Christmas. “After a brief demo period with three of our robots they placed an order for over 50 SmartGuard UV robots for 2021.

“We have several other robots on demo with WeWork and the feedback has been very good. They like the ‘extra layer of protection’ the robots provide and the ‘zero human contact’ world we are moving towards to reduce transmission of bacteria and viruses.”

Their “UV locker” is a product that can be “deployed to warehouses, schools, uniform rooms and retail stores to quickly and safely disinfect items that may have been contaminated” the company’s website says.

“We are also in discussions with several large school districts in the U.S. about using our robots and UV locker,” Butler said. “They are looking at using our financing options and to apply the new stimulus funding to roll out our products.”

Their third major product is the “disinfecting shopping cart wash” system.

“An atomized disinfectant spray is applied that disinfects the entire cart, not just the hands and top of the cart,” their website says. “The spray is FDA and EPA approved for safety.”

There’s interest in the different products from various clients.

“With new strains of the virus emerging, our products are getting a lot of attention,” Butler said.

“As businesses reopen and we get back to school and back to work our energy efficiency solutions can provide complimentary services and solutions to our SmartGuardUV clients,” Moore said. “Ultimately our company is focused on providing solutions and savings to the operating problems faced by large organizations, both public and private.”