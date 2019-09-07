Dirt bike rider killed in crash on Long Island

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old man has died in a dirt bike crash on Long Island.

Police say Anthony Ayala was thrown from the bike after colliding with a Jeep Renegade at a Brentwood intersection around 9 p.m. Friday.

Police say he wasn't wearing a helmet and sustained numerous injuries.

Ayala was pronounced dead at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore. The 52-year-old driver of the Jeep was not injured.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Police say Ayala was driving southbound on Wicks Road when he collided with the Jeep, which was moving northbound on Crooked Hill Road.

The intersection is about a mile (1.6 kilometers) southeast of the Brentwood campus of Suffolk County Community College.