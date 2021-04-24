Director: Vaccinated residents will get more access when Ridgefield senior center reopens

RIDGEFIELD — Starting June 1, Founders Hall will reopen for in-person programming for the first time since last March and will provide more access to those who have been fully vaccinated, the senior center’s executive director said.
The announcement comes as local vaccinations continue to increase. The latest state Department of Public Health data shows all Ridgefield residents who are 65 and older have received at least the first dose of the vaccine. As of April 21, the state data shows nearly 60 percent of all Ridgefield residents have received the first dose.