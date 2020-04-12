Dewey Beach mourns the death of Mayor TJ Redefer

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — Just about every day, Dewey Beach’s mayor would walk or ride through town, just to make sure everything in the small beach community nestled between the Atlantic Ocean and Rehoboth Beach was in working order.

Some days, he’d share stunning photos or videos of the sun rising across the horizon on social media, offering good morning greetings as the new day’s waves gently lapped onto the sand in his coastal hometown.

And on most Fridays, the southern Delaware local could be found at The Starboard for Speaker of the House Pete Schwartzkopf’s weekly breakfasts, joining a group of longtime friends and politicians to brag about the town he represented or seek advice on how to make life in Dewey a little better.

“Every once in a while, you come across people that are kind of quiet, low key. You don’t realize how important they were to everybody until they are gone,” said Schwartzkopf. “TJ was just a nice man. He was a good man. He meant a lot to the town of Dewey and the town of Dewey meant a lot to him.”

Dewey Beach Mayor John “TJ” Redefer III died on April 7 following an illness and hospitalization unrelated to the coronavirus, sources close to the family said. He was 58.

“I honestly do not know how life without TJ in Dewey Beach goes on,” said The Starboard’s Steve “Monty” Montgomery. “I mean, it will, and he won’t ever be forgotten. There’s just such an empty feeling.”

The night of his death, a handful of locals came together, albeit 6 feet apart, to grieve their loss and toast Redefer’s life.

The coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions it has brought to nearly every corner of normal life means that plans for a funeral and a Dewey-style celebration of Redefer’s life may have to wait.

Redefer’s wife of nearly 32 years, Roberta “Bobbie” Redefer, said no one loved Dewey more than her husband did. He always put their family first, she said, and dreamed of living in Dewey full-time, she said in a statement shared by Redefer’s town commission colleague Paul Bauer. They made that dream a reality in 2016.

“Whenever he greeted anyone, he always told them, ‘Welcome home,’” she said. “I am overwhelmed what an amazing human I was honored to call my husband.”

Redefer, in addition to being Dewey’s mayor and a longtime, active member of the Dewey Beach Lions Club, was also a devoted family man and businessman, friends, family and colleagues said. He was the oldest brother to four siblings, Beth Redefer Caruso, Chris Redefer, Juli Redefer Mills and Justin Redefer.

The father of two recently celebrated the wedding of his daughter, Leigh Ann Winslow – the same day he was most recently re-elected to local office.

“I am so thankful that my dad was loved by so many people,” she said in a statement. “My dad was always there, full of life and with love to give. He made everyone feel so important and touched lives far and wide.”

Schwartzkopf, who grew up a few doors away from a branch of the Redefer family, said he was honored that the local mayor thought of him as a big brother, enough so that he asked him to officiate his daughter’s wedding in September.

“I miss him already,” Schwartzkopf said. “I’m just glad he’s not in any pain anymore. ... He quietly impacted so many people’s lives. He was like a brother to me.”

Redefer, an avid photographer and drone operator, had recently asked his son, John “Jack” Redefer IV, to come join him in his real estate business, Rehoboth Bay Realty Company. And he got to see John propose to his future wife during a trip to Hawaii, the family said.

“I will forever miss our car rides around town, solving all the world’s problems by noon and, most of all, walking into our office each day to see his great, big smile,” his 26-year-old son said in a statement. “I will continue dad’s dreams and wishes for our family business. When times are tough, look to the sky and know our guardian angel is with us.”

His children and wife shared thanks for the outpouring of loving messages, prayers and support they’ve received.

“He was a family man before anything,” Montgomery said. “Being a mayor of a town like Dewey or any town takes so much more time than anybody realizes. He somehow managed it all.”

Knowing Redefer’s wide reach throughout the town and state, Montgomery sat down April 7 night to pull together an announcement of his passing that turned into a tribute to his life.

“I got to know TJ well over my three decades in government service, and he was always a family man first,” said Gov. John Carney in the tribute. “Everyone who knew TJ would also tell you how much he loved Dewey Beach. He understood the impact of Delaware’s beach communities on our way of life as Delawareans and our economy. TJ was always fun to be around, and a friend to so many across our state.”

Redefer and his wife were regulars at most of the local restaurants, including The Starboard. He was a fan of their orange crushes, Montgomery said.

“He was our full-time cheerleader that honestly cared about all the people in his community and our wonderful town,” Jimmy O’Connor, owner of Woody’s Dewey Beach, said in the tribute shared through the Dewey Business Partnership. “I know that his efforts for the betterment of town will never be forgotten and his legacy will forever be part of the history of Dewey Beach!”

Redefer stepped into the public realm at a time of turmoil for Dewey Beach. There were lawsuits, and allegations against a now-ousted town manager. And there were also criticisms of a lack of transparency and use of a slush fund, and unused military equipment acquired by the police force.

“He has always been a strong supporter of the Dewey Beach police,” said Sgt. Cliff Dempsey. “He always made sure the assets we needed were available. He was very progressive in his thinking when it came to the police’s interaction with the public.

“He was just one hell of a good guy.”

Even those who butted heads with him during town meetings and over political differences said he’ll be missed.

“Though we came from different backgrounds leading to diverse views, we would routinely meet in his office for hour-long discussions,” said Dewey Commissioner David Moskowitz. “Once my daughter Morgan was born, I would take her along to TJ’s office and the three of us would hang out. TJ will be deeply missed.”

Family and friends are planning to say farewell to Redefer in the true Dewey Beach way – a party at The Starboard – when they can.

“And you can trust it’ll be done in Dewey style,” Bauer said.

Town Commissioner and Secretary Dale Cooke has temporarily stepped into the mayoral role in running town meetings. In the coming weeks, the commission will vote on a new mayor and find someone to fill the empty commissioner seat.

“The biggest thing I can say about the guy is he was a true gentleman and a very likable guy,” Cooke said. “In politics, sometimes it’s hard to be likable, and he truly was a likable person. And he did a damn good job for Dewey Beach.”

For now, the creative minds in Dewey are working on a way to honor Redefer’s life while keeping everyone safe.

“He was always doing stuff for others. He took over as mayor at a time that the town needed his leadership,” Bauer said. “He was just one of the kindest, most level-headed people you’d ever want to meet.”