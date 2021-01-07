Devils dance, observe virus protocols at Ecuador festival DOLORES OCHOA, Associated Press Jan. 6, 2021 Updated: Jan. 7, 2021 1:49 a.m.
1 of10 People dressed as devils dance in La Diablada Pillarena amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Pillaro, Ecuador, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Performers took to the streets of this small city in the center of the country with only 40 characters dancing in a closed place and without an audience. Dolores Ochoa/AP Show More Show Less
PILLARO, Ecuador (AP) — Talk of the devil and he is bound to appear, the saying goes. In Ecuador, that means even during the pandemic.
An Andean village festival known as the Diablada, or dance of the devils, was muted Wednesday because of the health emergency. But a small group of people in demon and other costumes still danced without spectators, obeying municipal rules that no more than 30 people participate as Ecuador struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus.