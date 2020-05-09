Detroit funeral home provides meals to hospital staffs

DETROIT (AP) — The James H. Cole Legacy Foundation is providing breakfast, lunch and dinner to staff at two Detroit hospitals throughout May.

More than 150 meals across three shifts are going to Henry Ford and DMC Sinai-Grace hospitals.

The effort is just a way to show appreciation for hospital staff working on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic, said foundation president Antonio Green.

The James H. Cole Home for Funerals first opened in 1919. Its main chapel is near Henry Ford Hospital. Its second chapel is located blocks from Sinai-Grace Hospital.