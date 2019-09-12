Destructive weed found in seventh North Dakota county

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota agency has confirmed the presence of a Palmer amaranth plant in a seventh county in the state.

The state Department of Agriculture said Wednesday they found the plant in Emmons County, in the south of the state, just weeks after they found it in nearby Grant County.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that Palmer amaranth can grow up to 7 feet (2.13 meters) and can resist herbicides. Purdue University research shows the plant's heavy infestation can cut soybean yields by as much as 79% and corn yields by up to 91%.

Brian Jenks is a North Dakota State University weed scientist. He says this summer's weed discoveries were in fields with millet.

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says producers should monitor millet plantings for Palmer amaranth to avoid infestation.

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com