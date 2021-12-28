Despite defense buildup, Japan's arms industry struggles MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press Dec. 28, 2021 Updated: Dec. 28, 2021 11:26 p.m.
ENIWA, Japan (AP) — The dozens of Type 90, or “Kyumaru,” tanks rumbling through recent shooting drills on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido exemplify the challenge its arms makers face both at home and overseas as the country fortifies its defenses against strategic threats.
The Self Defense Force needs the more advanced aircraft and weaponry sold by U.S. arms manufacturers as Japan’s strategic focus shifts from Russia in the north to the south, where it faces incursions by Chinese fighter jets and naval vessels and North Korean missile launches.