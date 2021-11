DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines are seeking two people suspected in the fatal shooting a dog that was protecting its owner during a home invasion early Wednesday.

Police said the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. as a woman and her dog returned home from a walk. That's when two armed people kicked in the woman’s door, leading the dog to attack the intruders, investigators said. One of the suspects then shot the dog, police said.