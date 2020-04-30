Deputies: Kitsap County middle school fire caused by arson

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) — A teenager was taken into custody after a fire damaged property at a middle school in Kitsap County, deputies said.

Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies believe a 15-year-old boy allegedly broke into the school Wednesday and set it on fire, KCPQ-TV reported.

Deputies responded to calls of an alarm activation at Marcus Whitman Middle School. No one was injured.

South Kitsap Fire and Rescue, the Bremerton Fire Department and others helped put out the fire, authorities said.

The fire caused “substantial damage” and the Port Orchard teenager is being interviewed at a juvenile detention center, deputies said. The boy faces first-degree arson and second-degree burglary charges, authorities said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is helping with the investigation.