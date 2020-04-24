Deputies: Brothers charged with murdering Georgia man

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Two brothers are accused of killing a man in Georgia.

The men, Jimon Tracey Watkins and ShaMarques Trevon Watkins, were charged with the murder of Doug Boyd, news outlets reported.

Boyd, 27, died at a hospital Sunday five hours after he was shot in the chest during a fist fight inside a Macon home, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jimon Tracey Watkins, 22, was taken into custody Wednesday by U.S. marshals one hour before Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrested ShaMarques Trevon Watkins, 25, in an apartment. They are both being held without bond at a county jail.