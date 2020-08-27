Deputies: Alabama man killed in Florida, 3 arrested

BONIFAY, Fla. (AP) — Three people have been charged in connection with the slaying of an Alabama man who went missing nearly two months ago.

The arrest of Jeremie Odell Peters, William Shane Parker and Lauren Kay Wambles was announced Wednesday by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Deputies there, along with law enforcement agencies in Alabama, had been searching for the missing man, Raul Ambriz Guillen, 51, since July 4.

The search moved to Florida after investigators determined Guillen's last location to be in Peters’ home in Graceville, Florida, nearly 21 miles (33.8 kilometers) south of where Guillen was last seen in Dothan, Alabama.

Authorities said Parker, of Gordon, Alabama, and Wambles, Guillen’s girlfriend, were also at the house.

Investigators searched the home and found evidence pertaining to Guillen’s death, according to the statement. His body was later discovered at a grave site in Holmes County.

Parker, 35, has been charged with murder and is awaiting extradition from Alabama to Florida. Wambles, of Dothan, Alabama, was charged with being a principle to murder and is also awaiting extradition. Peters, 43, is in custody in Florida for charges including abuse of a corpse.

It was not immediately clear if the three suspects had an attorney who could comment.