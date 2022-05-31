Depp-Heard jury still sorting through weeks of dirty laundry DENISE LAVOIE, Associated Press May 31, 2022 Updated: May 31, 2022 11:21 a.m.
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A jury has resumed deliberations after a sensational six-week trial to resolve defamation claims by Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard over their volatile and unhappy marriage.
The seven-person civil jury heard closing arguments Friday and deliberated for about two hours before leaving for the long Memorial Day weekend. Jurors resumed deliberations in Fairfax County Circuit Court just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.