Denver police seize over 2,000 pounds of illegal fireworks

DENVER (AP) — Denver police officers have seized up to 3,000 pounds (1,360 kilograms) of illegal fireworks discovered in a car Monday during a traffic stop, authorities said.

The Denver Police Department was investigating a covert, illegal fireworks distributor who was operating out of a large box truck and his residence in southwest Denver when they pulled the vehicle over, KUSA-TV reported.

Members of the Bomb Squad and Explosive Detection Canine Team were called to the traffic stop after the driver of the vehicle consented to the search.

Officers found the cargo compartment of the truck contained between 2,000 to 3,000 pounds (907 to 1,360 kilograms) of commercial-grade fireworks and was designated as hazardous waste because they were not stored properly, authorities said.

The truck was impounded and the fireworks were disposed of, police said. The driver was issued tickets for possession of illegal fireworks and the illegal transportation of hazardous materials without license or placarding.

Police have recently fielded more complaints over illegal fireworks in the last week as Fourth of July celebrations approach. A news conference was held earlier Wednesday to address the recent concerns.