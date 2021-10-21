Dems' domestic plans popular, but reward by voters unassured ALAN FRAM, Associated Press Oct. 21, 2021 Updated: Oct. 21, 2021 11:59 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Divided Democrats struggling to enact President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda are confronting one of Congress’ cruelest conundrums: Your goals may be popular, but that doesn't ensure they'll become law or that voters will reward you.
Polls show the public likes health care, education and other initiatives proposed for the enormous package. But Democrats haven't successfully clinched the sale to voters, who've been distracted by the party's internal fight over the plan's multitrillion-dollar price tag, remain confused about what's actually in the measure and are skeptical it would help them personally.