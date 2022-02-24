Demonstrators in NYC rally in support of Ukraine
1 of9 Pro-Ukraine demonstrators carry signs and Ukraine flags in New York's Times Square, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. World leaders Thursday condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "barbaric" and moved to slap unprecedented economic sanctions on Moscow and those close to President Vladimir Putin. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Pro-Ukraine demonstrators unfurl a large Ukraine flag in New York's Times Square, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. World leaders Thursday condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "barbaric" and moved to slap unprecedented economic sanctions on Moscow and those close to President Vladimir Putin. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Pro-Ukraine demonstrators carry signs and Ukraine flags in New York's Times Square, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. World leaders Thursday condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "barbaric" and moved to slap unprecedented economic sanctions on Moscow and those close to President Vladimir Putin. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Pro-Ukraine demonstrators carry signs and Ukraine flags in New York's Times Square, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. World leaders Thursday condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "barbaric" and moved to slap unprecedented economic sanctions on Moscow and those close to President Vladimir Putin. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Pro-Ukraine demonstrators carry signs and Ukraine flags in New York's Times Square, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. World leaders Thursday condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "barbaric" and moved to slap unprecedented economic sanctions on Moscow and those close to President Vladimir Putin. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Pro-Ukraine demonstrators carry Ukraine and US flags in New York's Times Square, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. World leaders Thursday condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "barbaric" and moved to slap unprecedented economic sanctions on Moscow and those close to President Vladimir Putin. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
NEW YORK (AP) — Demonstrators rallying in support of Ukraine on Thursday waved large and small flags in the country's colors of blue and yellow on the streets of Manhattan as they protested Russia's invasion.
Shouts of “Stand with Ukraine" came from the gathering in Times Square and another on Manhattan's east side near the Russian Federation's mission to the United Nations.