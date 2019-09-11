Ridgefield Democrats to open new headquarters Saturday

The Ridgefield Democratic Town Committee will hold an open house at its new campaign headquarters at 416 Main Street on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The headquarters is in the former AR Kids space next to Olley Court and two doors down from Tazza.

The open house will run from noon to 2 p.m. and will feature pizza, beverages, and conversation with Democratic candidates in this fall’s local election.

“All Ridgefielders interested in meeting the candidates, learning about the Democrats’ exciting 2019 campaign efforts, sharing interests and concerns, or checking out Democratic headquarters and volunteer opportunities, are invited to join Ridgefield Democrats for this free open house and pizza lunch,” said DTC Chair Alex Alex Harris.

Pie and Politics

On Sunday, Sept. 15, Ridgefield Democrats will gather once again for the annual Pie and Politics event at the home of Betsy and Bob Thompson.

The event, which runs from 2 to 4, functions as a fundraiser for the Democratic Town Committee.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, Secretary of the State Denise Merrill, Attorney General William Tong, and Connecticut Democratic Party Chair Nancy Wyman have confirmed they will attend.

“Each year we have been very pleasantly surprised and excited by the arrival of dignitaries who adjusted their schedules at the last minute in order to join us,” said Harris.

Free professional valet parking will be provided as a courtesy to all guests.

Admission is $25 (age 16 and older); up to four children ages 7-15 may be admitted for a single family admission of just $10. Children 6 and under are free.

Admission may be purchased at the door or online at ridgefielddems.net.