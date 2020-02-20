Democrats' feisty debate reaches nearly 20 million viewers

Democratic presidential candidates, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, left, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., try to answer a question during a Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas, hosted by NBC News and MSNBC. less Democratic presidential candidates, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, left, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., try to answer a question during a Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday, Feb. ... more Photo: John Locher, AP Photo: John Locher, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Democrats' feisty debate reaches nearly 20 million viewers 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — This week's feisty Democratic presidential debate, the first to feature former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, was a huge television hit with nearly 20 million viewers.

The Nielsen company said the debate, seen by 19.7 million people on NBC or MSNBC on Thursday, attracted more viewers than any Democratic nomination contest ever.

It was more than double the 7.9 million people who watched ABC's coverage of a debate just before the New Hampshire primary on Feb. 7. It beat the 18.1 million people who tuned in for the second night of the first debate in this campaign season, back in June.

The big jump in numbers showed how curious people were to see how Bloomberg, who had been flooding the airwaves with commercials, did the first time he met his competitors in verbal combat. It was a rough start for Bloomberg, who drew sharp attacks from his rivals, particularly Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The session's first half hour was particularly action-packed.

The ratings also indicate that with Super Tuesday primaries approaching next month, voters are starting to pay closer attention.

NBC said the debate attracted an additional digital audience of 417,000 viewers.