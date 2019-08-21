Democratic legislator enters Indiana attorney general race

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A veteran Democratic state senator from northwestern Indiana is starting a campaign to become state attorney general.

Sen. Karen Tallian of Ogden Dunes announced Wednesday her 2020 election bid for the office now held by Republican Curtis Hill. Tallian has been a senator since 2005, during which time she's been the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee and a leading advocate for allowing medical marijuana use.

Tallian says Republican control of state government is making Indiana "a state of extreme politics" and criticized Hill for joining in federal court challenges seeking to overturn former President Barack Obama's health care law.

Hill has resisted calls for his resignation over allegations that he drunkenly groped four women at a bar last year. He denies wrongdoing.