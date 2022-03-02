Democratic leader on leave, still pushes for remote access

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — With the 400-member New Hampshire House set to squeeze back into Representatives Hall next week, Democratic lawmakers with serious, worsening health conditions are asking a court to act quickly on their request for remote access.
Six Democrats sued Republican House Speaker Sherm Packard in February 2021 arguing that holding in-person sessions without a remote option during the coronavirus pandemic violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and the state and federal constitutions. The effort has been led by House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing, who has advanced prostate cancer and announced Wednesday that he is taking a temporary medical leave of absence.