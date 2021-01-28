Democratic lawmakers push for race data in vaccinations AARON MORRISON, Associated Press Jan. 28, 2021 Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 1:02 p.m.
Democratic lawmakers are urging federal health officials to address racial disparity in vaccine access nationwide, as data from some states show hard-hit nonwhite Americans who are eligible to receive it are not getting COVID-19 vaccinations in proportion to their share of the population.
In a letter Thursday to acting Health and Human Services Secretary Norris Cochran IV, the lawmakers said the agency must work with states, municipalities and private labs to collect and publish demographic data of vaccine recipients.