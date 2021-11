RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler has been reelected to the Virginia House in one of three races that had remained uncalled more than a week after the election.

The Associated Press on Wednesday called the 21st District race for Kelly Convirs-Fowler. She withstood a strong challenge from Republican Tanya Gould, a human trafficking survivor and community advocate. The district encompasses parts of Virginia Beach and Chesapeake.