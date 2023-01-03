Democrat voted Pennsylvania speaker, foiling GOP hopes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Democrat who promised to govern as an independent was elected speaker of the narrowly divided Pennsylvania House of Representatives in a surprising move Tuesday on the strength of every Democrat and more than a dozen GOP votes.
Rep. Mark Rozzi was elected speaker by a vote of 115-85 after Republicans were unable to convert a temporary two-seat majority into a vote to retain the post. The move to nominate and elect Rozzi only began hours before the vote, but his election also leaves questions about how the chamber will operate in the short term and whether he will remain a Democrat.