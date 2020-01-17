https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Democrat-Chris-Hansen-to-succeed-Lois-Court-in-14983620.php
Democrat Chris Hansen to succeed Lois Court in Senate
DENVER (AP) — Denver Democratic state Rep. Chris Hansen has been chosen to serve the remaining year of former Sen. Lois Court’s four-year term in a district representing parts of Denver and Arapahoe counties.
Colorado Politics reports that Hansen was selected by a party committee Thursday. He was elected to the House in 2016 and is a member of the Joint Budget and House Appropriations committees.
Court resigned effective Thursday after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder.
A vacancy committee will select a replacement to fill Hansen’s House seat.
