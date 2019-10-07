Democrat Amy Klobuchar raises $4.8M for presidential bid

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democrat Amy Klobuchar (KLOH'-buh-shar) says she raised $4.8 million in the third quarter for her 2020 presidential campaign.

The total announced Monday places the Minnesota senator in the middle of the field in fundraising for the third straight quarter. Klobuchar has raised more than some rivals but less than top-tier candidates such as Sen. Bernie Sanders, who raised $25.3 million last quarter, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who raised $24.6 million.

Klobuchar said Sunday that "we feel good about our number."

Klobuchar says she's been careful about how the campaign spends money and "I'm staying in this race till the end." She began airing her first TV ads in Iowa and New Hampshire last week.

Klobuchar raised $5.2 million in the first quarter and nearly $4 million in the second quarter.