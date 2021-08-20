Demand for COVID antibody drugs soars in hard-hit states KELLI KENNEDY and MATTHEW PERRONE, Associated Press Aug. 20, 2021 Updated: Aug. 20, 2021 5:11 p.m.
In this photo provided by Louie Lopez, sick people lie on the floor in a medical facility in Jacksonville, Fla., on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Lopez took the photo while waiting more than 2.5 hours to get antibody treatment at a facility run by the state. While he waited, he watched the room fill up with extremely sick patients. (Louie Lopez via AP)
Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron monoclonal antibody infusion bag during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at the Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, right, walks with FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie, second from right, FDEM Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kenneth Scheppke, second from left, and state Sen. John Snyder, left, during a visit to a new monoclonal antibody treatment site in Westgate Park in West Palm Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021. (Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post via AP)
People infected with COVID-19 were captured in a photo this week lying on the floor in pain while waiting for antibody infusions at a treatment site set up inside the library in Jacksonville, Florida.
The image has become a vivid illustration of the huge demand for the once-neglected COVID-19 drugs in the states hit hardest by a summer surge of infections being driven by the highly contagious delta variant.
KELLI KENNEDY and MATTHEW PERRONE