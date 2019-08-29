Dem: 45-cent tax hike is dead, other options must be in mix

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A top Democratic lawmaker says Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's proposed 45-cents-a-gallon fuel tax increase is dead, and proposals such as raising the corporate income tax and taxing heavy trucks must be in the mix.

House Minority Leader Christine Greig said Thursday that with majority Republicans vehemently opposing the 45-cent plan, there are alternative ways to raise revenue without having to increase the gas tax by as much.

Whitmer, a Democrat, has defended her plan while saying she is open to alternatives, adding that Republicans have yet to propose a viable alternative.

Greig says the important thing is to generate $2.5 billion to fix the roads.