Deliberations resume in trial over Jones' Sandy Hook lies

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Six Connecticut jurors returned for a third full day of deliberations Wednesday in the trial over how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay relatives of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for calling the massacre a hoax.

The jury was to hear about an hourlong audio recording of the trial testimony of William Sherlach, whose wife, Mary Sherlach, the school psychologist, was killed in the shooting. The panel had asked late Tuesday to rehear the testimony.